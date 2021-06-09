Kimberley Water Quality Advisory rescinded

Cranbrook business and property owners are encouraged to flush their water lines ahead of reopening. All it takes is running the cold water tap for several minutes. (file)

The on again, off again water quality advisory for all Kimberley users is off again. The advisories are a common occurrence in June as the high elevation freshet increases turdibity in rivers and streams.

In accordance with Interior Health Authority’s Water Quality Notification Program, the City of Kimberley has rescinded the WATER QUALITY ADVISORY for the City of Kimberley effective immediately.

Testing shows that current water quality is GOOD according to Interior Health’s Guidelines, where turbidity levels are below 1 NTU.

The City of Kimberley posts turbidity levels in the water distribution system on its website daily (Monday thru Friday excluding statutory holidays) at www.kimberley.ca

If you have any questions please contact the City of Kimberley at 250.427.9660 or visit the website at www.kimberley.ca