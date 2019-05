Water quality is rated as good, below 1 NTU.

The City of Kimberley has rescinded their water quality advisory in accordance with Interior Health’s Water Quality Monitoring program.

Testing shows that the current water quality is rated as ‘good’, with turbidity levels below 1 NTU. The advisory was originally placed on May 13, as the freshet increased turbidity in the Mark Creek watershed.

The City posts all water quality levels on their website from Monday to Friday at kimberley.ca.