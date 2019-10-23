The Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church will not be able to host their annual winter clothing drive this year. (Photo courtesy Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Kimberley winter clothing drive back on after Sacred Heart Catholic Church steps in

At the beginning of the month, The Bulletin reported that the Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church would no longer be able to host their annual winter clothing drive, which they have hosted for the past seven years.

After just a few weeks, the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kimberley has decided to take on the responsibility.

READ MORE: Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church unable to host annual clothing drive

Heather Morisette of Sacred Heart says that her and other church members have been involved in the clothing drive hosted by the Baptist Church for the past several years.

“We would collect items and take them down to the clothing drive every year,” said Morisette. “We heard that [the Baptist Church] would no longer be able to host it and we thought we could manage. We have lots of space and we thought it was an important thing for the community. We didn’t want to see it die.”

She adds that other Kimberley churches are also doing their part to help out, including volunteers from the Baptist Church.

“We really just jumped in and we want to thank Drew from the Baptist Church for being very helpful in getting us organized and providing us with all of his files,” said Morisette.

The winter clothing reuse will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 502 Church Avenue.

Anyone is welcome to take what is useful to them on the day of, or donate items that are clean and in good repair to pass on to others. Donatable items for children, teens and adults include coats, boots, gloves, sweaters etc.

The church will also be open to drop off donations between 9 a.m. and noon on the mornings of October 28 to 31, and November 1, 4 and 5.


