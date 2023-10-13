Kimberley working with province on plan to remove deer from municipality

Translocation trials were conducted in Kimberley beginning in 2017, but were halted due to fears of spreading CWD. Bulletin file

The potential for more deer to be removed from Kimberley, and possibly Cranbrook as well, is there, says Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick.

McCormick said that he had met with the City of Cranbrook on urban deer.

“Given last year’s count of over 200 deer in Kimberley, it’s only a matter of time before we need to remove deer.”

He says the count is over 200 in Cranbrook as well.

He said the city was looking for a letter of support from A’qam for a project the province was driving. The province wants to be assured that the municipalities will back the plan, McCormick said.

As a city, he said, Kimberley had no tools left to take action.

Previous attempts at dealing with deer included several culls, beginning in 2012. However, in 2014, the cull was shut down when four of the five Kimberley clover traps were destroyed by vandals. Two men from Invermere were arrested in that case. Additionally, 10 of the traps — meant to immobilize a deer before a contractor culls the animal with a bolt gun — were stolen from a government compound in Cranbrook.

In 2017, instead of the culls, the city of Kimberley moved on to a translocation experiment, where the deer were trucked out of town. While the translocation trials did prove successful, the province put a halt to them because of Chronic Wasting Disease, a highly contagious brain infection among ungulates. While CWD has not yet been detected in B.C. it has been in other parts of Canada and the province monitors the fall hunt for any trace of it. Translocation involved introducing deer to new territory and therefore if any of the translocated deer happened to have CWD, it would be introduced into a new population and spread more rapidly.

In 2019, Cranbrook approved another cull but again trap vandalism was an issue.

Read: Two Kimberley residents arrested following deer trap vandalism in Cranbrook

“We are working with the province to come up with a plan to take care of this public safety issue,” McCormick said. “We are working with the government to come up with a plan on how to safely and humanely remove deer.

“The province is working on what the plan might look like. At this point there is no timeline.”

“There are lots of calls coming in to the RAPP line about human/deer incidents,” he said. “We need to act before something serious takes place.”

There have been incidents in the past. In 2021, a woman walking her dog was badly injured by a deer in Kimberley.

McCormick says the province, including the provincial ungulate manager, have been great to work with as the process moves along.

