Kimberley Youth Action Network students join rural walk out for climate change

Selkirk students walked out of school on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Kimberley Youth Action Network students from Selkirk School took part in a nation-wide walk out on Friday, joining other students in rural communities who are demanding action on climate change.

Students walked out of Selkirk with their signs, down the stairs and into the main intersection and Platzl area to bring attention to our changing climate and their fear for the future.

READ MORE: City of Kimberley to become legal entity for Kimberley Youth Action Network

This follows walk outs that have been taking place across the globe; millions of students from 125 countries have walked out of school demanding their voices be heard.

Lori Joe from the Kimberley Youth Action Network (KYAN) says that students in KYAN organized the walk out, stating their fears for the future of the planet.

“These teens are saying they feel hopeless with the future of our planet,” said Joe. “They say to me, ‘adults don’t even hear our voices’.”

She adds that conversations during their KYAN meetings have revolved around 16-year-old Sweedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who is known for having initiated the school strike for climate movement and spoke at the United Nations Climate Change conference late last year.

Thunberg has received numerous prizes and awards for her activism, including being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Adults were the first people to join Greta and stand with her in support,” explained Joe. “I think if everyone can rally together it’s a little more impactful. They [youth] are the ones stuck with this mess.

“I have teens telling me, they wonder if they even want to have kids. That’s sad when we hear it coming from our future generation.”


