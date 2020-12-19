Holly Gale and Ciara Robinson spoke at the event as members of the Kimberley Youth Action Network. Submitted photo.

Holly Gale and Ciara Robinson spoke at the event as members of the Kimberley Youth Action Network. Submitted photo.

Kimberley youth invited to speak at Provincial Climate Change Research Symposium

On November 30, 2020, two Selkirk High School students participated in the “Planning Resilient Communities and Adapting Rural Health Services in British Columbia Virtual Symposium,” facilitated by the Rural Health Services Research Network of BC. Holly Gale and Ciara Robinson spoke at the event as members of the Kimberley Youth Action Network (KYAN) Environmental Action Team. The virtual session – Amplifying Youth Voices for Climate Justice – was a part of a series of virtual events that discussed how environmental changes are impacting human health, with natural hazards disproportionately impacting rural populations.

Presenter Holly Gale explained her passion for climate change action. “I first became passionate about climate change when I saw youth my age-fighting for climate justice. I then started learning about climate change and realized the severity of it. After I joined the Environmental Action Team, I was invited to speak at this symposium. Being a youth panellist in this symposium was an amazing opportunity. I can’t stress enough how important it is for youth like myself to be included in these types of discussions. This was a great experience and I would like to thank KYAN’s Environmental Action Team as I would not have been able to participate in this event without them.”

Ciara Robinson was also thrilled to participate. “Participating in this symposium was an amazing opportunity and I feel so privileged to have been a part of it. I was able to see people a bit older than me speak about how they’d like to see change within the way climate change is spoken about. One of the most inspiring aspects was watching young indigenous women speak about indigenous voice in climate policy. I feel more empowered to speak out about climate activism and to look for positive solutions to guarantee a future for myself.”

Lori Joe, KYAN Youth Coordinator discussed the importance of exploring climate change through a rural lens and that it is imperative that youth voices be heard and included in the discussion. “All the decisions we have made and will make have significant ramifications to the health of humans, animals and ecosystems, especially for our future generations. Symposiums such as this provide rural communities who are experiencing more wildfires and ecosystems disruption with an opportunity to collaborate with indigenous communities, doctors, government and youth to create political pathways that discuss and research climate mitigation, adaptation and resiliency.

A recording of the youth session and all other symposium sessions is available here: https://rhsrnbc.med.ubc.ca/opportunities-events/internal-opportunities/. KYAN’s Environmental Action Team is made up of local youth who come together in a safe space to collaborate with one another to share ideas, and encourage partnerships, opportunities and solutions that help protect our planet. KYAN supported by the Basin Youth Network of Columbia Basin Trust. It is a youth-led network which prides itself on allowing youth to find their passion and become visionary leaders in their home community and beyond. For more information on KYAN and the Environmental Youth Action Team, contact Youth Coordinator, Lori Joe at kyanleadership@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Kimberley Youth Action Network to host climate change solutions event at Centre 64

READ MORE: Kimberley Youth Action Network students join rural walk out for climate change


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings
Next story
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Just Posted

Holly Gale and Ciara Robinson spoke at the event as members of the Kimberley Youth Action Network. Submitted photo.
Kimberley youth invited to speak at Provincial Climate Change Research Symposium

On November 30, 2020, two Selkirk High School students participated in the… Continue reading

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

Kimberley Fire Department on the scene in Forest Crowne Friday. Paul Rodgers photo
Kimberley Fire Department responds to call in Forest Crowne

Minimal damage, no injuries reported

Kimberley Search and Rescue president Peter Reid.
Search and Rescue president reflects on 2020, looks ahead to winter

Over the spring and summer, Kimberley Search and Rescue President Peter Reid,… Continue reading

2020
Urban wildlife Part VII: The East Kootenay birds of 2020

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2020. Part VII

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

Teck signage in Elkford, BC. (Soranne Floarea / The Free Press)
Sparwood Mayor David Wilks: Teck has our back when it comes to COVID-19

Wilks said he had full confidence in Teck’s response to a cluster at its Elk Valley operations

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Most Read