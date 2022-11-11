Kimberley’s 2022 Remembrance Day Ceremony

A massive crowd gathered at the Cenotaph at Kimberley’s Veteran Memorial Park to pay their respects and honour the men and women who have served their country at the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony.

WATCH:

“Last year someone tried to count and said we had close to 4,000 people and this year I don’t know that there was any less,” said Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames. “I think it’s overwhelming that people are coming out in the numbers that they are and recognizing and remembering. This is so important.”

“It was beyond expectations,” added Sapper Kyle Dalum, Ret’d. “Kimberley never ceases to just exceed those expectations.”

READ MORE: Remembrance Day Message from Doug Clovechok, MLA Columbia River-Revelstoke

The ceremony began with a parade, led by the Kimberley Pipe Band, that mustered in the Platzl and marched into Veteran Memorial Park at 10:45 a.m., with the service commencing at 10:50.

Randy Marchi was once again the bugler for the ceremony and David Sparrow sang the Canadian and Royal anthems. Ben Braun, a counsellor and friend to veterans in Cranbrook and Kimberley, led the ceremony in a prayer and blessing and Dylan Murdock shared a moving poem he’d written entitled “My Dad – A Vietnam Veteran.”

Nearly 20 wreaths were laid at the cenotaph this year representing numerous governmental, military, charitable and community organizations.

Dalum thanked all who braved the cold to come out, as well as everyone who made the event possible. He also thanked the Canadian Union of Public Employees who made a generous donation to make it possible for the Veterans Memorial Park to replace the plaques that were stolen earlier this year. The plaques have all been ordered, Dalum said, and will be replaced by this spring.

READ MORE: Cupe makes major donation to Military Ames in Kimberley

The Kimberley Elks Club hosted a lunch following the ceremony and welcomed all in attendance.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter