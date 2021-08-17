Kimberley’s 41st Terry Fox Run scheduled for Sept. 19

Kimberley City Councillor Darryl Oakley, who has organized the local run for many years, displays the 2021 posters and t-shirt for this year’s Terry Fox Run, scheduled for September 19 at noon. Paul Rodgers photo.

Kimberley’s 41st Terry Fox Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19 beginning at 12 p.m. at Centennial Hall.

Kimberley City Councillor Darryl Oakley, who’s organized the event for many years, says this year they intend to do a mass start, as the event usually sees around 35 to 45 people anyways, which coincides with current COVID-19 regulations.

READ MORE: Kimberley going ahead with 2020 Terry Fox Run on September 20

“We will be spacing everyone out into their groups for physical distancing as well,” Oakley said. “Of course, if the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry changes any COVID 19 protocols then we will adapt and make changes as necessary.”

READ MORE: 40th annual Terry Fox Run this Sunday in Kimberley

Oakley asks that all participants plan to register and make their donations online ahead of the event as they will not be able to take registration at the run site.

The link to sign up is www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/kimberley.

Shirts are also available for purchase this year, and again Oakley recommends ordering one soon if you’d like to get one, as there is a limited supply. Shirts can be purchased at http://shop.terryfox.org

There will also be some live music playing prior to the run this year and Oakley said they are “looking forward to fantastic Terry Fox Run in Kimberley this year.”

READ MORE: WATCH: The Terry Fox Run in Kimberley

As of last year, Kimberley has run every year since 1985 to honour Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope and raised $87,000 for cancer research.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter