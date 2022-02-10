Kimberley’s 9.3 per cent population growth is manageable, Mayor says

Availability of housing will continue to be an issue

The latest census data shows Kimberley’s population has grown 9.3 per cent in the last five years to 8,115. Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick says that is a steady, manageable rise.

“Ten per cent is two per cent a year in a five year census period,” he said. “It’s manageable. Our growth is consistent.”

McCormick says that in 2006 Kimberley’s population was 6,180;; in the 0211 census it was up to 6,652; then up another 11 per cent in the next five year period.

“We’re growing about 150 to 200 per year. It’s a manageable growth rate.”

However, housing supply is an issue.

McCormick says that in order to keep up with the growth, we need about 75 new residences a year.

He says Kimberley’s housing stock is evolving.

“Much of our growth in the past ten years has been in single family homes,” McCormick said. “In the past couple of years, we are starting to see duplexes and 4-plexes. That helps us get numbers up.”

What is really needed though are apartment buildings.

“Higher density is consistent with our Official Community Plan (OCP). People live within walking distance of services, they are walking, riding bikes, fewer cars on the roads, which is in keeping with our environmental principles in the OCP. We need higher density.”

He says he is aware some people won’t like that as it will mean four or five-story buildings.

He also says that the rise in population keeps costs of services in Kimberley sustainable.

“For example, the aquatic centre was built in 2006 when our population was about 6,200. If we stayed at that number of households, it would be burdensome to pay for it. But we have added almost 1,000 more residences since then to pay the parcel tax. The same is true for all city services. New growth helps.”

The main challenge, McCormick says, is to manage growth consistent to the values of our community.



