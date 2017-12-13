Kimberley’s amazing health care auxiliary volunteers

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary (KHCA) contributes $83,742.30 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s (EKFH) 10th Annual Starlite Campaign!!! The Auxiliary operates two thrift stores in Kimberley and Marysville. They have a very dedicated, hardworking team of over 80 volunteers. These wonderful volunteers put in countless hours to raise money for health care at the Kimberley Health Centre as well as the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. They have been instrumental in getting important equipment that is needed in our region. Last year they donated $100,000 to the MRI. This year’s donation will go toward equipment needs at the Kimberley Health Center; wound vacuum assisted closure upgrades that will benefit our entire East Kootenay region; and a very important piece of testing equipment for the regional lab called a Polymerase Chain Reaction machine which will decrease the time it takes to get critical results back for certain types of viruses, meaning quicker access to treatments for patients in our area. . All of these important pieces of equipment will have a huge impact on residents throughout the entire region. Thank you to all of the volunteers at the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary for everything that you do! You are changing people’s lives!