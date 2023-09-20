Kimberley’s annual Terry Fox Run raises $1705 for cancer research

The annual Terry Fox run took place on Sunday, Sept. 17, one of a string of 43 events that have happened in Kimberley.

“It’s a very unique situation, the Terry Fox Foundation wanted to express their extreme thanks,” said Darryl Oakley, long-time volunteer and coordinator for the event. “I’ve been working with Kirsten Fox for about a week just to let them know what we’re doing here and she just really wanted to thank you all for doing this, for signing up online.”

Oakley has organized the event for many years, alongside Rachelle and Scott Sommerville and Kathy Taylor.

This year, a total of $1705. was raised at the event itself, and Oakley said they hope to continue selling this year’s run of Terry Fox shirts throughout the week and bring the total closer to $2000.

Kimberley has now raised nearly $100,000 over the years and, as Oakley put it, it makes a big difference for to cancer research.

“Even though Terry passed away all those years ago of bone cancer, the Terry Fox Foundation, they research funds, they fund all different types of cancer research,” he said. “Last year alone they spent $19 million on research and 335 projects were funded. So it’s a big deal all these runs when you add them all up in B.C. and the Yukon and all over the world really.”

This year, as always, Kimberley’s local Save-On-Foods was a big supporter, providing the tent for volunteers to use, as well as snacks for all involved. Oakley also thanked the City of Kimberley for always allowing them to use the facilities at Centennial Hall.

This year’s honourary starters were Piper and Hartley Jossy.

After many year’s as coordinator for the Terry Fox run in Kimberley, serving as the main contact person with the Terry Fox Foundation, Oakley will be passing the torch to Lisa Cox next year, as he will be travelling in Haida Gwaii.

“The event happens because – in Kimberley- there are always very dedicated volunteers helping pull the event together and make it happen,” he said. “We are all volunteers and work together to make it happen. No one person could make a Terry Fox run happen – you need a dedicated team of volunteers.”

He added that while in Haida Gwaii he plans to join a Terry Fox run hosted there.

“We are fortunate that Terry Fox runs happen all over the province and even if you happen to be away from your home community participation can still happen,” Oakley said.

“The Generous support and incredible fundraising efforts of the Terry Fox foundation have enabled researchers to discover better cancer treatments and more personalized cancer treatments. It’s a long marathon, but each year we move closer to a world without cancer thanks to fundraising efforts.”

Cox, who will be the point of contact next year, has a personal connection to the Terry Fox run in Kimberley. Last year the community rallied behind her son Reid Ambrosio, who had just returned home following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Friends and family organized a fundraising campaign they dubbed “Running For Reid,” and sold t-shirts with the logo, ultimately raising $1472 for the Terry Fox Foundation.



