Kimberley’s annual Terry Fox Run scheduled for Sept. 17

The Kimberley Dynamiters showed their support for Kimberley’s Reid Ambrosio at last year’s Terry Fox Run. This year the annual run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Centennial Hall. Paul Rodgers file.

Kimberley’s annual Terry Fox run, to raise funds for cancer research, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17 and begin at Centennial Hall.

Registration for the run, or walk, or bike — whichever you prefer — is at 11 a.m and will then begin at 12 p.m.

“This year will be the 43rd Terry Fox Run for cancer research,” said coordinator Darryl Oakley. “As always, the Terry Fox Run volunteers are extremely grateful for the support and generosity at the Kimberley run.”

To date, Kimberley has raised a total of $96,483.42. Last year carried with it some particular local significance, with the community coming out to support Reid Ambrosio, who had then just returned home following a long and difficult battle against a cancer diagnosis of T-Cell Lymphoblast Lymphoma. A total of $4050 was raised at the race, twice what’s normally raised.

“The spirit of Terry Fox has always had a home in Kimberley, and I know everyone takes great pride in that,” Oakley said.

“The Terry Fox Foundation funds research on many different types of cancer. Last year alone $15.8 million was distributed to 385 researchers working on 94 different research projects.”

Oakley also included a quote from Terry Fox himself, who passed away after running 5373 kilometres across Canada in 143 days, following the amputation of his leg due to cancer:

“It took cancer to realize that being self-centered is not the way to live. The answer is to try and help others.”