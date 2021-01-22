Kimberley’s Centre 64 receives grant for building improvements

The Kimberley Arts Council/Centre 64 has just received notice that their grant from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport to improve the bathrooms at the Arts Centre has been approved.

They will be receiving $71,100, which is 90 per cent of the costs of the improvements.

“Arts and culture groups operate vitally important spaces of belonging in communities throughout B.C., and this funding will help enhance their facilities so they can come back strong after the pandemic,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We’re supporting arts groups to upgrade their spaces, improve safety features, increase accessibility or buy equipment so they can continue to offer virtual programming and contribute to B.C.’s economic recovery.”

As the first recipients of the BC Arts Council’s new program, arts and culture groups in the Interior are getting dedicated funding to improve arts infrastructure and buy special equipment.

Christine Besold from Centre 64 says it’s very good news.

“Our bathrooms badly needed an overhaul and improved accessibility,” she said.

Work will be done on the upstairs bathrooms by the theatre, creating gender neutral rooms. And downstairs a dedicated handicapped bathroom will be installed.

“These are grants that make a big impact in our communities. This program shows that the B.C. government is listening and responding to the needs of arts and culture groups. I look forward to continuing to work with the arts and culture sector as our economy recovers,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston.



