Kimberley’s election results declared official

Chief Electoral Officer Maryse Leroux has declared Kimberley’s election results official.

The City of Kimberley’s Chief Electoral Officer, Maryse Leroux, has now made the results of last Saturday’s municipal election official.

The final declaration was made on October 24, along with the official numbers.

The numbers detail both advance poll numbers and election day numbers.

As explained by Leroux, an under vote, in the case of the Mayor’s race, means that they did not vote at all.

In the case of the Councillors and School Trustees, it means that they might have voted for 5 or less / 2 or less.

“Over vote” is someone that would have spoiled that race. For example, choosing yes and no for the assent voting because they did not want to vote on the issue. In these instances, this would have been flagged by the machine and the voter would have been given an opportunity to change it if they made a mistake. The over votes are intentional.

On October 10 advance voting, there were 228 votes cast, with 130 going to Mayor Don McCormick, 96 to challenger Albert Holland and 2 under votes.

On October 17, a total of 885 votes were cast, with 558 going to McCormick, 316 going to Holland, and 11 under votes. And on general voting day, October 20, 986 votes went to McCormick, 740 for Hoglund, with one under and 20 over Votes.

So the official numbers are Don McCormick declared elected with 1674 votes, and Albert Hoglund gaining 1152 votes. 2,860 votes were cast.

Official numbers for the six elected Councillors were, Darryl Oakley with 1783 votes, Nigel Kitto with 1713, Sandra Roberts with 1649, Jason McBain with 1645, Kent Goodwin with 1609 and Kyle Dalum with 938.

For School Trustee, Ron McRae received 1883 votes, Betty Lou Barrett, 1412 and Sandra Smail 1120.

And the SunMine sale question received 2126 yes votes and 572 no, with 1 over vote and 161 under votes.

With 2860 votes cast out of 5724 eligible voters, Kimberley’s participation rate was 50 per cent, well above the provincial average of 36 per cent.

The City of Kimberley's Chief Electoral Officer, Maryse Leroux, has now made the results of last Saturday's municipal election official.

