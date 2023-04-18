Kimberley’s golf courses begin to emerge from the winter

Spring is here and golf is starting to spring up once again here in Kimberley. The Bulletin caught up with the city’s three courses to see how they wintered and what they each have in store for this season.

Bootleg Gap

This winter, Bootleg Gap had their first season of indoor golf, having installed two top-of-the-line GolfIn simulators and a putting green last year.

Bootleg’s manager and head pro Trevor Simkins said they had a great inaugural season with the simulators. They hosted a number of private functions and staff parties throughout December. In addition to the two simulators and putting greens, there was also a cornhole setup as well as ladder ball, so a lot of entertainment options available to guests. Plus the bar was open so patrons were able to enjoy a drink at the same time.

While a venue for avid golfers to keep their skills honed over the long winter months, Simkins also said he noticed a lot of new golfers coming in as well.

“We found that there were actually some new golfers that tried the simulators just because they felt a little bit more comfortable in that setting than on the golf course,” he said. “So hopefully it creates some avid outdoor golfers out of it.”

Bootleg’s driving range opened up on Friday, April 14 and is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They have had to push their opening date for their Championship 18 and Rec 9 back from April 21 to Thursday, April 27.

The course wintered well, Simkins said, with all the greens coming through nicely and the course looking like it will be in great shape to start the year.

“Were just looking to build on our first couple successful seasons and hoping to have a third excellent season under our family’s management,” he said.

There are numerous spring rates available on their website bootleggapgolf.com/

Purcell Golf

Purcell Golf continues work on their new holes, and patrons can look forward to a season ahead full of opportunities to try brand new golf holes at Kimberley’s oldest track.

Purcell’s director of golf Simon Jones said the course looks “amazing” as it emerges from the snow. On Saturday, April 22 they will be opening a modified 12 hole layout. This will give some of the holes that have been in the shade more a chance to warm a bit more.

This year The Perch, one of the course’s exciting new holes, will be in play all season long.

“You’ll come off the eleventh green, play The Perch as an extra hole, and carry on to the twelfth tee box,” Jones said. “So that’s exciting, people are basically getting 19 holes for the price of 18 so that’s cool.”

Golf course architect Trevor Dormer continues to work on the course’s new holes.

“The holes down below, we want to try and give them as much time as we can to grow in,” Jones said. “But what we’ll do probably some time in the summer, is we’ll have people down there trying those holes out to get some feedback on how they’re playing.”

This year, as you play The Perch, you’ll be able to look down at the holes along the riverside and see how the new holes have started to grow in.

Jones added they hope construction on the last three holes will be complete the end of summer into the fall.

This year will also see the return of “Our Course, Your Cause,” where throughout the year you can come play golf and the course collects cash donations for local charities. Last year the course raised around $10,000.

There is also a full schedule of music for Live on the Deck again this year on Friday evenings.

Keep up to date at purcell.golf/

Trickle Creek

For Trickle Creek, spring comes a little later than Kimberley’s other two courses as they are up on the mountain and they are still planning for a May 12 opening date.

“We’re in good shape,” said Trickle Creek’s business development manager Rob Duncan. “Overall we’re looking like we’re having a normal year.

“We’re not anticipating any big issues. Most of the greens are in really good shape, they wintered really well and we’re looking forward to teeing it up real soon and welcoming everybody back.”

Duncan said they are also looking forward to a big year of music. The first Pars and Guitars will be on June 15 with award-winning musician and music producer Leeroy Stagger and his trio out of Lethbridge, Alta.

Look for tickets to go on sale in mid-May, and Duncan said act quickly as with a capacity of 100, these concerts tend to sell out quickly.

There will be another show in July and another in August. These concerts are a partnership with Wild Country and Rewind Radio in Cranbrook, alongside Trickle Creek and Kokanee.

August’s headliner can’t be announced yet, but Duncan said they are booking two nights for them as the draw will be so big.

Check tricklecreek.com for Spring rates, locals deals and promotions, as well as more information on all of their upcoming programming. Their seasons pass deal is available until the end of May.



Bootleg Gap’s driving range is open now, with all 27 holes set to open April 27. Bootleg Gap photo.