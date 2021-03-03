Kimberley’s grant application for Platzl parking lot improvements denied

The Platzl parking lot will not be getting an upgrade in the coming year, as the city did not receive the grant. Google Earth image.

Kimberley City Council says it’s “disappointing” to learn that a grant application under the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program for public washrooms and Platzl parking lot improvements was denied.

The city applied for the grants last October. The first of the two grants would have helped pay for a portable washroom facility to add to the two other public washrooms available at the Tourism Centre and the ice cream shack. The hope was this would lessen the stress on business constantly being asked to make their washrooms available.

The second grant, also denied, was a revitalization of the Platzl parking lot, including removal of the old pavement and speed bumps, as well as the retaining wall that runs through the centre of the lot. The grant application was for $949,719.

With both grants being denied, those items were taken out of the capital budget for next year.

