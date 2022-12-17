Kimberley’s Headwaters development moves through zoning process

Headwaters at Kimberley Creek is located just above the Morrison Subdivision.

The Headwaters at Kimberley Creek housing development is moving forward through the zoning process and a public hearing has been scheduled for January 23, 2023 to hear feedback on the rezoning request.

The property is located on a bench above Morrison Sub, behind the Summer Subdivision, above Meadowbrook Motors on Highway 95A. It is owned by longtime Kimberley area residents Bob and Bobbie Siefried.

The property’s existing zoning is a mixture of R-2 and RR-60, which is a remnant zone from when the property was part of the regional district. It was incorporated into Kimberley city limits in 2009.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock told council that the Ministry of Transport was waiting on a storm water management plan and also plans for a second way in and out of the subdivision.

He also noted that because the property was on the fringes of town, there was a lack of existing services that will require substantial investment. These and other concerns will be dealt with during the development permit process, Pollock said.

Council voted to set the public hearing date and gave the bylaw second reading.



