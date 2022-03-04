Kimberley’s JulyFest returns

The Canadian Bocce Championships are returning this summer as Kimberley will once again celebrate JulyFest.

Matt Lamb from the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce confirmed that the popular festival will return this summer after two years’ absence.

JulyFest is traditionally Kimberley’s biggest weekend of the year, with thousands of people coming to town to play bocce, take part in the huge soccer tournament, attend high school reunions and just enjoy the summer sun.

Planning is underway although many details are still to be ironed out, Lamb says.

JulyFest is a huge event and requires a lot of volunteers to pull off. This year, in a new twist, there will be an opportunity for non-profits to make some money by assisting. Lamb explained that the liquor license will only allow them to charge $5.25 per beer. If they charge more the money has to be donated to a non-profit.

“We are reaching out to non-profits. We will charge $6.25 for a beer. If they can provide the volunteers, they have an opportunity to make some good money for their organization. We would usually sell between ten and 20 thousand beers. We want these groups to feel a sense of ownership and collaboration.”

It was estimated years ago that Kimberley’s JulyFest had the highest one-day beer consumption of any event in the province.

If you are part of a non-profit that would like to get in on this fundraising opportunity please email president@kimberleychamber.ca. If you are not part of a non-profit, other volunteers are needed as well. Email contact is the same. Karen Cetinski from Rocky Mountain Events will be organizing JulyFest, Lamb says.

Bocce will be played at Coronation Park, and there will be live bands at the venue as well. Any Selkirk Secondary reunions that can be planned will be welcome as well. There will be a parade. Lamb is hoping to be able to put on as many traditional JulyFest activities and events as possible.

Further details will be provided later in March, and the JulyFest website will be launched so people can sign up for events and purchase tickets. Stay tuned for more information.

READ: JulyFest 2019

READ: The JulyFest Parade



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter