Kimberley’s L&K Taxi closes

Kimberley is losing a business that has been an institution for 60 years.

L&K Taxi has announced that they are closing effective immediately. Jim ‘Boots’ Boudreau purchased the company in 1982 and has run it ever since with wife Tara.

L&K was the only taxi company operating in Kimberley. The lack of taxis in town will be felt, as BC Transit doesn’t operate on weekends or into the evenings.

Between rising costs of fuel and the difficulties in staying in compliance with the Passenger Transportation Board, Tara Boudreau said that it just became too much.

She is hopeful that someone may want to buy their cars or start another taxi company.

She explained that the taxi license can be transferred to a new company but that owner must be approved by government, which can take time.

She says she and Boots will miss all their customers, and the customers will miss them.

“Boots gets called all hours of the day and night to help someone out,” she said. “It will be hugely missed. We will miss the people. Our staff has been so loyal. We just appreciate all our customers so much. And Kimberley, how everyone helped out when one of our drivers got sick. The whole town has supported us.”

Costs of fuel and other issues just became too much. She says with wages taking up half of the monthly income and rising fuel costs gobbling up almost all the rest, it’s very difficult.

“A basic call is $10. You need a thousand calls a month just to pay for fuel.

“We wish we could keep it going.”

The Boudreaus will still be busy as they have the parcel contract with Canada Post. As much as they will miss the taxi business, Tara says she is excited about potentially being able to take a vacation at the same time as her husband.

“And I’m looking forward to having Christmas and New Years off,” she said.



