Kimberley’s Manager of Planning undertakes project with Small Housing BC

City Council approved authorizing Manager of Planning Services to enter into an agreement with Small Housing BC to undertake a project that aims to develop local understanding and the ability to realize new housing units that take advantage of the availability and affordability zoning amendments passed by Council in September, 2022.

Council also directed that the City’s $7500 share of the Small Housing BC project cost be funded from the existing Planning Department Operating budget for 2023.

This comes after the adoption of the housing availability and affordability Zoning Bylaw 2722 City staff engaged with the broader Provincial community focused on housing.

“What we can see happen here is to get really good external support to try to help us further develop the local understanding and awareness of what those amendments mean and the opportunities that are provided there to see more housing built in our existing neighbourhoods and in new neighbourhoods,” said Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning Services.

The project will look at developing basic case studies for a few different scenarios using modelling on a few different examples of lots within the R2 zone and developing potential performas to then begin to assess what some of the hurdles are to seeing those projects created.

Pollocks said it will largely be the external consultant of Small Housing BC that will be helping out with that. He added Small Housing BC has been working with other communities on similar projects, but this one is unique to Kimberley.

“We think that it has the potential to help to improve the awareness and break down some of those obstacles that we’re hearing about from folks,” Pollock said. “That includes average homeowners that might be looking at the potential in their lot and how to create more housing on it, smaller, medium sized builders that might see opportunities there to work with property owners, or might have property themselves that they want to see developed.”

Mayor Don McCormick said one good early example of this that’s already happened in Kimberley is the Lois Creek development on Fernie Street, which started out with the phase one of 12 units, and after reviewing the bylaw, they now have 17 units going on exactly the same footprint.

Councillor Sandra Roberts said the project is “really exciting” and a “wonderful idea.”

“I’m really looking forward to what they learn and how they’re able to publicize the options and take advantage of the changes that we made to the bylaw recently,” Roberts said. “This is pretty cool.”

The motion was approved unanimously.



