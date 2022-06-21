Kimberley’s Marsden Street bridge to be closed for rehab work

The Marsden Street bridge will be closed this July for rehab work. City of Kimberley file

One of Kimberley’s most used bridges is going to out of commission for a time this summer as the City does some rehab work.

The Marsden Street Bridge will be closed for the duration of the project, as the bridge deck is milled and resurfaced to extend the life of the bridge.

City CAO Scott Sommerville says the work should be finished by the end of July, but that won’t be known fully until the milling is completed and they are able to see the condition of the concrete underneath.

The bridge was last rehabbed in 2012.