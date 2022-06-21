The Marsden Street bridge will be closed this July for rehab work. City of Kimberley file

The Marsden Street bridge will be closed this July for rehab work. City of Kimberley file

Kimberley’s Marsden Street bridge to be closed for rehab work

One of Kimberley’s most used bridges is going to out of commission for a time this summer as the City does some rehab work.

The Marsden Street Bridge will be closed for the duration of the project, as the bridge deck is milled and resurfaced to extend the life of the bridge.

City CAO Scott Sommerville says the work should be finished by the end of July, but that won’t be known fully until the milling is completed and they are able to see the condition of the concrete underneath.

The bridge was last rehabbed in 2012.

Previous story
Chilliwack man loses years of contacts after Facebook hack

Just Posted

The Marsden Street bridge will be closed this July for rehab work. City of Kimberley file
Kimberley’s Marsden Street bridge to be closed for rehab work

Join Clanna Morna for a free outdoor concert at Kimberley’s First Saturday, July 2 in the Platzl. Facebook photo
A fiesta of summer festivities in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Jim Webster file
Blue skies welcome Round the Mountain’s return to Kimberley

Darla Smith, 11, gets her first COVID-19 vaccination at the Vernon Rec Centre recently. Children born in 2009 are eligible to be vaccinated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
New Interior Health clinics boost COVID-19 vaccination for kids