Kimberley’s Mayor and City Council take Oath of Office at inaugural meeting

Kimberley’s mayor and councillors-elect were sworn into office at a special ceremony held at the Kimberley Conference Centre on Monday, Nov. 7.

In a speech, Mayor Don McCormick thanked the four councillors who retired this year, Darryl Oakley, Kyle Dalum, Nigel Kitto and Kent Goodwin, and welcomed the new councillors, Woody Maguire, Sue Cairns, Steven Royer and Kevin Dunnebacke, who join incumbents Sandra Roberts and Jason McBain.

McCormick, who ran unopposed, said that it is different running as an incumbent as they are accountable for their records, and discussed what the last council accomplished and what needs to be addressed moving forward with this next term.

For the past four years, he said, council’s five main priorities were infrastructure renewal, financial accountability, emphasis on core services, reducing environmental impact and facilitating a diverse economy. McCormick said they made “positive progress in pretty much all of these areas,” despite the challenges they encountered, not least of all being COVID-19 and the need to shift priority focus onto community health and safety.

I am extremely proud of how we navigated COVID, managing to keep safe as a community while being open enough to help our businesses stay afloat,” McCormick said.

Moving forward, serious challenges still remain that Kimberley’s new city council will need to face, including rising variable tax rates and City costs, managing growth and the issues associated with that such as housing availability and affordability.

McCormick highlighted the three roles the councillors have before them: vision for the community, providing staff with policies and bylaws they need to execute the strategies Council lay out, and ensuring tax dollars are spent prudently.

“Elections are the highest form of community engagement and from start to finish elections provide insight into things that the community cares about,” McCormick said. “We all care deeply about Kimberley, and we all want it to prosper, and ensure that our chosen lifestyle is sustainable for our kids and grandkids.”



