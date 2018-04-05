Kimberley’s new garbage truck on the way

New collection system to be in place in May or June says CAO

In July of 2017,Kimberley City Council voted to approve the purchase of an automated side loading garbage truck and 3,050 collective bins.

The total cost of the truck and bins is $478,611. Included in the City’s proposed Capital and Non-Capital Budget for 2018 is $156,680 for the new bins, and $321,931 for the new truck.

City CAO Scott Sommerville says that the new garbage system is expected to be fully operational by May or June of this year. The bins have arrived and will be distributed to houses by the City, however they are still waiting on the new truck.

“There will be some training, new routes and schedule, a new bylaw, and public education as well,” said Sommerville. “I would anticipate it all coming together in May or June.”

The majority of the new bins will not be bear-resistant. Sommerville says that after receiving feedback from a number of neighbouring communities, the latches on the bear-resistant bins freeze up and can become an issue in the winter.

“We will have a number of bear-resistant cans that we can swap out upon request in neighbourhoods that have bear issues,” explained Sommerville.

Last summer, Mayor Don McCormick explained that the current trucks have essentially outlived their useful life. He also says that Elkford has been using the same method for eight or nine years, and there is a perceived increase in the level of service.