Kimberley’s organic recycling program going well: City CAO

The City of Kimberley rolled out its organic recycling program last month and city CAO Scott Sommerville says things are going better than expected.

The intent of the program is to divert waste from the landfill, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and return organic material to soil ecosystem.

It also involved a schedule change for regular garbage pick up, which changed from weekly to bi-weekly. Right now organics are picked up weekly but in November it will change to bi-weekly. Weekly collection will begin again in the spring.

Sommerville says many Kimberley residents are seeing the positive environmental impacts of the new system, and almost all residents are using the new system.

There have been a few challenges.

“The initial challenge was the change in the collection schedule, as we were all in a habit of putting out our bins on certain days,” Sommerville said. “Another challenge is that the compostable bags are not welcomed by the Regional District compost facility, so residents are using paper bags or lining their bins with paper.”

He says the city will continue to monitor the new system and will make incremental improvements as it moves along.

“Hard to believe that ten years ago, the system involved garbage bags on the boulevard,” Sommerville said.

Acceptable materials in the organics bins are:

Fruits and vegetables (without stickers)

Meat, fish, shellfish, poultry and small bones

Dairy products

Bread, pasta, grains and baked goods

Tea bags (paper filters only), coffee grounds and filters

Food soiled paper towels and napkins

Food soiled parchment and butcher paper

Food soiled cardboard and paper (pizza boxes, paper take-out containers)

Egg shells

Fish waste: all parts of fish

Bones less than 2” in diameter

Condemned foods: spoiled and expired food that can’t be sold/consumed – without packaging

Cooking oil, fats and grease. – Soak up with paper towel and put in green cart

