Kimberley’s population tops 8,000 in latest estimates from province

The City of Kimberley’s population has reached the 8,000 person threshold, according to the latest population estimates released by the province of British Columbia.

“People continue to see Kimberley as a great place to live, and the newcomers are contributing to our community,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “This is reasonable growth that adds customers for our businesses and is adding to our tax base.”

According to the provincial government website, population estimates are periodically revised for a number of reasons, including revisions to the underlying indicator data, methodological improvements and to reflect updated base year data from a new census. Projections are updated annually to reflect the latest estimates based on actual indicator data, as well as any new information on likely future demographic and economic changes (for example, the expectation of a mine closure due to mineral depletion). Census data are never revised except in the event that an error is discovered.

According to the revised data, Kimberley’s population grew to 8,032 at the end of 2018. At the end of 2017, the population was 7,850. This is a growth rate of 2.32 per cent, meaning Kimberley is the fifth fastest growing municipality with a population of over 5,000, in the province. The other four are Ladysmith, Langford, Surrey, Lake Country and Salmon Arm.

Census data released in May of 2017, had Kimberley’s population at 7,425.

Cranbrook’s population is estimated at 21,308, an increase of one per cent. In terms of smaller municipalities, Radium Hot Springs and Fernie are growing quickly. Radium grew at 11.3 per cent, one of the fastest growing small communities in the province.



