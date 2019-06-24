Kimberley’s Round the Mountain: 700 people, one quarter bag of garbage

Now that’s how you pull off a low waste event.

Kimberley’s Round the Mountain festival, held this past weekend, has always promoted being an environmentally friendly event, encouraging participants and guests to bring their own water bottles and cups, and try not to leave any trash.

That proved to be extremely successful this year as Round the Mountain announced via Facebook that the entire weekend, with over 700 racers, volunteers and spectators produced only one quarter of a bag of garbage.

Round the Mountain also thanked all the medical volunteers who helped with the event, Kimberley and Cranbrook Search and Rescue, Kimberley EMS, staff of the Kimberley RCMP and their event doctor.

