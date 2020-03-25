Round the Mountain has seen participation growing every year. Chris Newel photo

Kimberley’s Round the Mountain postponed for a year

One of Kimberley’s most popular summer festivals has been postponed for a year.

Round the Mountain, scheduled for Sunday, June 21, 2020 will be cancelled and rescheduled for Sunday, June 21, 2021.

Round the Mountain typically sees upwards of 500 people traversing North Star Mountain, hiking, biking and trekking.

READ: Kimberley's Round the Mountain 2019

READ: Round the Mountain donates $500 to Kimberley Search and Rescue


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
CoronavirusFestival

