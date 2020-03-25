Kimberley’s Round the Mountain postponed for a year

Round the Mountain has seen participation growing every year. Chris Newel photo

One of Kimberley’s most popular summer festivals has been postponed for a year.

Round the Mountain, scheduled for Sunday, June 21, 2020 will be cancelled and rescheduled for Sunday, June 21, 2021.

Sadly, in light of the uncertainty around Covid 19 we will be postponing RTM for a period of one year. RTM2020, scheduled to take place on Sun., June 21, 2020 will be cancelled and the next Round the Mountain event will be scheduled for June 20th, 2021. @TourismKmbrly @KBulletin — Round The Mountain (@rtmkimberley) March 25, 2020

Round the Mountain typically sees upwards of 500 people traversing North Star Mountain, hiking, biking and trekking.

