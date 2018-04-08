B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Kinder Morgan announced Sunday afternoon that it will stop all non-essential work and any related spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion between Edmonton and Burnaby.

“A company cannot resolve differences between governments. While we have succeeded in all legal challenges to date, a company cannot litigate its way to an in-service pipeline amidst jurisdictional differences between governments,” said KML chairman and CEO Steve Kean in a statement.

The company said it would speak with stakeholders before making a decision by May 31, “rather than risking billions of dollars on an outcome that is outside of our control.”

This move comes after Kinder Morgan had already slowed down work on the pipeline expansion, as it focused on advancing the permitting process rather than pushing ahead at full-speed during the first half of 2018.

The controversial project would twin an existing pipeline that extends from central Alberta to Metro Vancouver.

Despite the news, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said she was “very optimistic” that the pipeline would be built.

“Albertans have been clear, get this pipeline built and Albertans are right, this pipeline must be built,” Notley told reporters Sunday.

She threatened to bring forth legislation that would heat up the trade war between the two provinces.

“If Premier Horgan believes he can harass this project without economic consequences for British Columbia, there is he is wrong,” Notley said.

“If I was a resident of British Columbia I would be very worried about the investment climate of B.C.”

But speaking at a press conference just an hour later, Premier John Horgan said he wasn’t worried in the slightest.

“We are open for business and we are a great place to invest,” Horgan said.

Although Horgan and Notley haven’t spoken since Kinder Morgan’s announcement today, Horgan said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He said that while the two disagreed on the pipeline, “there were no threats, there was no intimidation” from Trudeau.

The Trans Mountain projects has caused months of tension between the two provinces, with Notley bringing in, and then stepping back from, a B.C. wine ban and a suspension of talks to buy B.C. electricity, and Horgan vowing to fight the pipeline in court.

Horgan said that he has “no intention of escalating” the Trans Mountain conflict.

“Government of Alberta can do and should do whatever it thinks is necessary,” said Horgan

When asked about how B.C. can justify pushing back against a federally-approved project, Horgan said that he believed that protecting B.C. was fully within the province’s jurisdiction.

There was “no constitutional crisis” when Energy East was cancelled, Horgan pointed out.

If Kinder Morgan’s investors are scared off by the interprovincial dispute, Notley said that Alberta won’t be.

“Alberta is prepared to be an investor in the pipeline,” said Notley.

She declined to say what that would mean financially.

Notley lauded the federal government for its pro-pipeline stance but said that Ottawa needs to do more to push the project through.

“Federal approval of a project must be worth more than the paper it is written on,” she said.

The work stoppage comes just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited B.C. to once again voice Canada’s commitment to the project despite opposition from protestors and the B.C. government.

The company said it has spent $1.1 billion to develop the project since its initial filing with the National Energy Board in 2013, but concern over the provincial government’s participation in an ongoing judicial review and its assertion of broad jurisdiction have created growing uncertainty to the regulatory landscape.

