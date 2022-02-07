KIOTAC makes huge donation to Kimberley Gymnastics Society

KImberley Old Time Accordion Championship Chair Jeany Irvin (right) presenting a $30,000 cheque to Kimberley Gymnastics Society to help in their fundraiser to rebuild. Competitive Head Coach and Technical Coordinator Twyla Ryan accepted on behalf of the club.

The Accordion Fest still had funds in the bank and have donated $30,000

As most Kimberley residents know, the Gymnastic Club lost their building due to arson last December. It was a devastating blow to the club. While there is insurance, insurance doesn’t cover everything and it is going to be a long, difficult job to rebuild.

But those rebuilding efforts were give a huge boost last Saturday, when Jeany Irvin from the Kimberley International Old Time Accordion Festival, presented a cheque for $30,000 to the club. KIOTAC has not been operating for the past several years, but there was still some funds left in the bank and it was decided that the Gymnastics Club was a worthy recipient.

“I would say on behalf of the Kimberley gymnastics society, we are so thankful for this huge boost to our fundraising efforts from the KIOTAC committee,” said club president Heidi Thibeault-Grainger. “It’s means so much to see our community give back to one another and this just makes us that much closer to getting this club back up and running. Thank you KIOTAC!”

If anyone is thinking of making a donation please contact the society directly through email, kimgym@shaw.ca

READ: Kimberley Gymnastics Society begins looking at how to rebuild after devastating fire

READ: Kimberley RCMP arrest and charge suspect for arson at Kimberley Gymnastics Club



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter