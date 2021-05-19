An undeveloped camping area at Colvalli in the Koocanusa. Photo courtesy KRSC.

Koocanusa Recreation Strategy eases crown land camping restrictions

The provincial government is easing up on restrictions that had previously banned overnight camping on Crown land in the Koocanusa region.

The Section 58 order, issued by the provincial government and implemented a year ago right as the coronavirus pandemic took off globally, restricted motorized vehicle access to designated roads and banned camping on Crown land.

That order was amended on May 14, 2021 to align with the release of the Koocanusa Recreation Strategy, which has resulted in more public access to designated, but undeveloped camping areas. The strategy, developed by the Koocanusa Recreation Steering Committee, is focused maintaining the ecological integrity, cultural values, recreation experience and economic value of the Koocausa region.

A draft of the plan was presented in March, and public feedback was solicited through a survey that generated 244 respondents. In addition to the survey and public engagement process, First Nations and affected stakeholders were contacted directly for their input.

Extensive work, research and public engagement over the last five years has gone into developing the strategy, which will be implemented and enforced immediately, according to a news release.

“While the majority supported the draft Strategy [55 per cent] there were a number of people who had concerns over specific aspects,” said Jeff Zukiwsky, Coordinator of the KRSC. “The majority of people opposed to the Strategy did not like the camping restrictions, and some wanted to see additional areas designated for motorized recreation. However, some people were opposed because they wanted more enforcement of the restrictions and expressed concerns the restrictions did not do enough to protect the environment.”

The amended order permits camping in undeveloped areas identified in the Koocausa Recreation Strategy, which can accommodate over 200 camping units covering approximately 95 hectares of Crown land. However, those sites are user-maintained, with no facilities and limited access.

Those undeveloped sites in Crown land backcountry can be found in areas that include Sharptail, Strauss, Linklater, Rocky Road, Colvalli, Rock Creek, Kikomun Creek, Blue Bottom and Fussee.

Additionally, there are over 300 camping sites in places that include Kikomun Creek Provincial Park, and several recreation sites in the region such as Wapiti Lake, North Star Lake, Suzanne Lake, Kikomun Creek, Loon Lake, Edwards Lake, Gold Creek Bay, Gold Creek and Englishman Creek, and more in the Grasmere area – Western Pine and Grasmere.

Public feedback will guide further discussions and potential revisions of the Koocanusa Strategy, which is considered a living document and subject to change.

Maps of the designated motorized roads and trails, as well as designated camping areas, can be found on the Koocanusa Recreation Steering Committee website. Feedback on the amended order can be submitted to the province through email.

Previous story
WildSafeBC reminds residents to properly store garbage
Next story
PBO report finds that NDP plan to slash student debt would cost $4 billion

Just Posted

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file
Proposed riding boundary changes are an affront to rural ridings, MLA says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says he would not be able to effectively serve a riding any bigger

An undeveloped camping area at Colvalli in the Koocanusa. Photo courtesy KRSC.
Koocanusa Recreation Strategy eases crown land camping restrictions

The provincial government is easing up on restrictions that had previously banned… Continue reading

Wildsafe BC will once again be tagging garbage bins that are placed out the night before pickup. Bulletin file
WildSafeBC reminds residents to properly store garbage

Garbage tagging in neighbourhoods to commence soon

Selkirk Secondary will be getting some roof repairs. Bulletin file
SD6 receives funding for Kimberley schools

Rocky Mountain School District 6 is receiving funding from several different streams… Continue reading

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Vancouver Island is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

Most Read