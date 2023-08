The Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar has grown to 2,000 hectares as of early Friday morning (Aug. 18).

All evacuation orders, as well as the local state of emergency for Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area “A”, remain in place.

Video footage shows the destruction of the historic Nahatlach Forest Fire Lookout near Boston Bar. It was captured by Lyttonnet, the internet service provider in the area.

More to come.

