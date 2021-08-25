Kootenay-Columbia all-candidate forum set for Sept. 9

As the federal election campaign gets underway, local candidates in the Kootenay-Columbia riding will meet virtually for an forum on Sept. 9 that will be recorded and posted online.

The event, organized in partnership between JCI Kootenay, Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce and Kimberley Chamber of Commerce, will be closed to the public, but local media have been invited to view the debate live online, and a recording for the public will be posted online on chamber websites and social media feeds.

“The All Candidates Forum is an opportunity for all residents of Cranbrook and Kimberley to engage in and discuss important political issues that are concerning to our community,” reads a statement from a joint press release announcing the event. “The candidates will be asked a series of questions submitted anonymously by the residents and chamber members prior to the event.”

Questions for the candidates are to be emailed to forum@jcikootenay.com by August 31st at 11:59pm.