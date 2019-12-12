Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to leader’s surprise resignation

The resignation of Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer caught members of his caucus by surprise

The resignation of Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer caught members of his caucus by surprise, including Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison.

Morrison, who is currently in Ottawa, said Scheer made the announcement this morning to party parliamentarians before rising in the House of Commons to announce his intention to step down as the head of the Tories.

“I think people could see that it was weighing heavily on him,” Morrison said. “He’s a very positive person and it did come as a surprise right then, but when you digest it all, a person with as young a family as he has, I think he was struggling with the commitment that it would take.

“We all [parliamentarians] dedicate our lives when we come down here because we are away from our families a lot and he has quite a young family — I’m pretty sure his youngest is a year old — and he said in his speech he just wanted to spend more time with his family.”

Morrison, who was recently elected as a Conservative MP for the Kootenay region, said Scheer will stay on as leader likely until April, when the party will have its annual general meeting in Toronto where members can decide the process on choosing a new leader.

Scheer was first elected as the MP for Regina—Qu’Appelle in 2004 and served as Speaker of the House during the reign of Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Scheer was elected as the Conservative Party leader two years ago, helming the party through the 2019 federal election, which saw the party increase it’s seat count, while failing ot capture a parliamentary majority.

Previous story
RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway
Next story
RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to leader’s surprise resignation

The resignation of Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer caught members of his caucus by surprise

Kimberley Alpine Resort schedules opening day for December 18

Season pass holders can ski at RCR sister resorts for free until KAR opens.

Another Dynamiter makes the Hot in the KIJHL list

Cam Russel is named one of the week’s stars

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrates volunteers

122 people volunteered this year, and their success was celebrated at the annual Christmas luncheon

Lynx basking in the sun in Bow Valley

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Kimberley resident Carol Flowers snapped… Continue reading

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Workshop in Cranbrook for victims of abuse

On December 19, at the Cranbrook Public Library Manual Training Room, Darlene… Continue reading

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Most Read