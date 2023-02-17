Kootenay communities receive Active Transportation Grants

Active Transportation Grants assist in buiding human powered projects to help getting to work, school and around town. Stephanie Quiroz/Black Press.

Kimberley, Nelson, Radium Hot Springs, Invermere, Slocan and Rossland are among the Kootenay communities who will receive provincial funding under the Active Transportation Grant program through the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Projects approved to receive funding through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program include multi-use pathways, protected bike lanes, pedestrian bridges and regional connections, as well as lighting, sidewalks and other safety improvements. For this intake period, $20 million in funding was budgeted, an increase of $8 million from the 2021-2022 funding cycle.

Active transportation refers to human powered forms of getting to work, school, recreation etc.

Nelson has received funding for bike parking facilities in the downtown and other high traffic areas; as well as new sidewalks along Elwyn Street and Davies Street to enhance safety. In Kimberley the funds will assist in building a paved sidewalk along 306th near Marysville Elementary. Rossland will be building a public washroom and covered bicycle parking in Harry Lefevre Square. In Slocan, permanent thermoplastic crosswalks will be installed at high-traffic intersections.

“Our government is committed to building livable communities and improving quality of life for people everywhere in this province,” said Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit. “These projects connect people and promote greater participation in society for people of all ages and abilities.”

