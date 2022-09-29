Kootenay Culture: Art Gallery Kimberley puts out call to artists for February exhibition

Art Gallery Kimberley, located at The Laundromat in the Platzl, has put out a call for artists to submit up to three pieces for their upcoming exhibit celebrating Kootenay Culture. Frida Viklund photo, courtesy of www.artgallerykimberley.com

Art Gallery Kimberley, located at The Laundromat in the Platzl, is putting out a call to artists for their exhibition celebrating “Kootenay Culture,” which is scheduled for February 1 to 25, 2023.

Anyone is welcome to enter and can submit up to three artworks in any medium. It costs $45 to submit one piece, $75 for two pieces and $90 for three. The deadline for entries is Jan. 15, 2023 and entries may be submitted at this link: https://www.artgallerykimberley.com/post/call-to-artists

Entry into the exhibition guarantees artists a spot for their art in the online gallery and webshop for a month, plus exposure via the Art Gallery’s newsletter, social media accounts and local news media.

Artists are all automatically entered for a chance to win a prize of at least $100 for the Inspiration Award, selected by draw from non-shortlisted artworks. There is also a $500 minimum prize for the Kootenay Art Prize, selected by draw from shortlist.

Artists will also have a chance at having their work showcased at the Art Gallery Kimberley’s brick and mortar location in the Platzl for a month. A total of 25 to 25 artworks will be selected to be showcased in the art gallery.

All artists will also get an invitation to the opening reception for the month-long gallery.

There are three adjudicators for the event: Grant Smith, Barbara Maye and Irma de Visser.

Smith is a Kimberley-based visual artist who mainly works with watercolour and oil paints and does landscapes and wildlife paintings, but also draws, does woodblock and linocut prints, sculptures and design illustrations.

He was the Art Teacher at Selkirk for 27 years and is now retired.

Maye is a multimedia artist, sculptor and art instructor from Revelstoke, who has dedicated over 20 years to creating art that invites contact, interaction and introspection, heavily inspired by Indigenous beliefs from around the world. She graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with distinction and studied with Zimbabwean-Canadian master stone carver Chaka Chikodzi.

Originally from the Netherlands, de Visser began working as an administrative assistant at Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 after moving to Kimberley and discovered her passion for arts, though she’s had a creative voice her whole life.

Her passion continued to flourish and she opened her own art gallery in the Platzl last year.

Visit www.artgallerykimberley.com for more information.



