The Kootenay Lake ferry service will be shut down Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. Photo: BC Government

Kootenay Ferry to shut down again today

The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning

Yet another shut down of the Kootenay Lake ferry will happen this afternoon.

The service between the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals will end at 2:45 p.m. and being again at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to DriveBC.

The last sailing from Balfour is at 1:10 p.m., while the final departure from Kootenay Bay is scheduled for 2 p.m.

There will also be essential services sailings from Balfour at 4:30 p.m. and Kootenay Bay at 5:20 p.m., with priority given to health care workers, persons with medical appointments, school staff, students and parents transporting students.

Early shut downs are becoming routine on the route due to an ongoing labour dispute between 80 members of the BC Government and Service Employees Union Local 2009 and the operating company Western Pacific Marine.

The union has said it will not have its workers using overtime hours during the dispute, which is leading to abbreviated schedules. Ferry users are asked to visit ferries.bcgeu.ca for updates.

Related: Ferry workers could be on strike in West Kootenay before month’s end

Previous story
70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses
Next story
Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

Just Posted

Kootenay Ferry to shut down again today

The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning

PROFILE: Goldsbury running for Liberals in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time Kootenay entrepreneur hoping to bring experience to federal government

Kootenay-Columbia election debate and forum roundup

A look at what election-related events are happening Kootenay-Columbia during the campaign

Kimberley Dynamiters 5 and 0 after double overtime victory over Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiters pushed their record to 5 wins and no losses… Continue reading

Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment guide

Stage Light operators needed at Centre 64 Do you have theatre in… Continue reading

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Carol Bellringer’s news comes just days after she released legislature spending scandal report

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Most Read