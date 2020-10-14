The RCMP is reporting another Trail resident has been scammed for thousands of dollars in a phone scam. Photo: Miryam León on Unsplash

The RCMP is reporting another Trail resident has been scammed for thousands of dollars in a phone scam. Photo: Miryam León on Unsplash

Kootenay man bilked of $5,100 in phone scam

This latest fraud resulting in a Trail man losing thousands was reported to the RCMP on Saturday

What’s it going to take to get the message out loud and clear to the Trail community, that when an unknown person dials you up asking for money – the only response should be “click.”

In other words, hang up. Period.

Previous: Trail man scammed of $2,000

Previous: Trail woman taken for $1,200

Previous: Rossland senior warns of phone scam targeting grandparents

This latest phone scam wherein a Trail man lost $5,100 to a fraudster on the weekend had the Trail Times posing this question to Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the district RCMP.

Despite so much media coverage warning of rampant and criminal scams via telephone, why are people still falling victim?

What’s it going to take to get the word out to cut the line to these fraudsters?

“The issue is that this is an organized group of people who operate in amenity throughout the world and constantly try to lure people in,” he began.

“Prevention and education are the best ways to deal with it.”

Online resources like the Canadian anti-fraud website provide information on the latest scams, however the sergeant provided a few suggestions that may help vulnerable people right here in Trail.

Starting a Facebook group for Trail seniors and their families in which real time information can be exchanged amongst individuals about active scams could prove to be a valuable tool.

As well, Wicentowich advised that installing a call blocker for unknown callers may help as will disabling e-transfers on bank accounts.

These suggestions follow a Saturday morning call to the detachment from a 64-year old Trail man.

Wicentowich says the victim was contacted by telephone about purchasing a time share from a company supposedly based in New York.

The victim sent $5,100 to the “company” by electronic money transfer.

The fraudulent caller then contacted the man after the initial transfer and requested another $16,000.

“That’s when the victim became suspicious that he had been defrauded and reported the matter to the RCMP,” Wicentowich explained.

“Unfortunately, the money already wired to the fraudster cannot be recovered due to the fact that it was sent electronically.”

The Trail RCMP warns the public not to send anyone money electronically unless you are certain that the person or company is legitimate.

These types of frauds are designed to protect the fraudsters from being identified and the money from being recovered.

The best way to prevent yourself from being a victim is to be aware of the latest frauds via the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center.

To view the Canadian anti-fraud website click here: Latest scam alerts


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fraudRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll
Next story
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Just Posted

Sgt. Chris Newel delivered the quarterly RCMP report to City Council on Tuesday.
Sgt. Newel delivers his last quarterly report to Council before retirement

Sgt. Chris Newel delivered the Kimberley RCMP Detachment’s quarterly report to City… Continue reading

Bev and Wayne Collins, owners of the Kimberley Bottle Depot. Paul Rodgers photo.
Changes made to province’s Return-It program affect beverage container refund rates

Some changes have occurred at the Kimberley Bottle Depot, and at Return-It… Continue reading

BC conservation coalition demands changes for wildlife

A coalition of environmental and conservation groups is calling on the next… Continue reading

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Kimberley Rotary Club planning major rehab of walkway to Marysville Falls

Feasibility study underway

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau questions NDP government minister in the B.C. legislature, July 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Don’t tie education fund to enrolment, Sonia Furstenau says

The RCMP is reporting another Trail resident has been scammed for thousands of dollars in a phone scam. Photo: Miryam León on Unsplash
Kootenay man bilked of $5,100 in phone scam

This latest fraud resulting in a Trail man losing thousands was reported to the RCMP on Saturday

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted while speaking during a campaign stop in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. At the end of a recent virtual town hall meeting where about a dozen people asked questions about British Columbia’s Oct. 24 election, Horgan said he was enjoying campaigning online.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s virtual COVID-19 election campaign lacks human touch: expert

Pandemic has seen governments, businesses and families make changes they would never have considered a year ago,

NDP Leader John Horgan, right to left, Green leader Sonia Furstenau and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson prepare for a debate at the Chan Centre in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan attempts to clarify ‘I don’t see colour’ debate answer with Twitter post

A day after the debate, Horgan revised his answer on Twitter, admitting it could have upset people

Most Read