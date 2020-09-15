Kootenay man fined $7,000 for BC Wildlife Act violations

A Fernie man, Darrell Hurley, has been slapped with a $7,000 fine after pleading guilty to multiple wildlife act violations in Terrace Provincial Court on Sep. 10.
Hurley was convicted of obstructing officers and possessing a carcass without parts attached.
On top of the fine Hurley had to forfeit a caribou and moose, and received a two-year hunting suspension following a B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigation.
He was caught by conservation officers who were conducting hunter checks of remote fly-in lakes northwest of Dease Lake in Sep. 17 2019.
According to the service, officers conducting checks at the camp had become suspicious of a bull caribou and moose killed by Hurley.
“The subsequent investigation by conservation officers in Atlin, Dease Lake and Fernie, determined that both animals were illegally killed,” said a press release.
“Officers were deliberately hindered during the investigation by the hunter.”
The majority of the $7,000 fine – $6,500 – was ordered to be paid to the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund.
