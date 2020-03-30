Kootenay Meadows Farm in Creston has set up a community pickup program to drive bottle returns. The farm has less than half of their normal return numbers amid concerns of COVID-19. Some stores in the Kootenays have stopped accepting the bottles for return. (Creston Valley Advance file)

Kootenay Meadows Farm experiencing shortage of glass milk bottles

Some grocery stores have stopped accepting bottle returns amid COVID-19 concerns

Kootenay Meadows Farm in Creston is experiencing a shortage of their iconic glass bottles after receiving less than normal returns over the past few weeks.

Kootenay Meadows Farm bottles and sells organic milk across the Kootenays in reusable glass bottles. The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for their usual return program, with some stores no longer accepting the bottles.

Erin Harris of Kootenay Meadows Farm explained that over the past few weeks, some stores across the Kootenays stopped accepting Kootenay Meadows milk bottles for return. She said that some people have also been scared to do so because of the current situation.

“We also sent out a lot of milk over the past few weeks and with less bottles being returned, we’re very low in supply,” Harris said.

READ: Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

There are many grocery stores and small market stores still accepting the bottles however, and Harris is encouraging those with the ability to return them to do so.

“As well, to try and drive bottle returns for the next two weeks we will be doing community pickups of glass where we will have our truck parked in a store parking lot and accept returns and pay deposits,” Harris explained.

Some stores have set up bins outside of the store for returns so customers don’t have to bring them inside. Simply let the store know you’ve done so and they will give you your deposit back.

The following locations in the Kootenays are accepting the glass bottles on an ongoing basis:

Save On Creston

Famous Fritz

Pealows Independent

Crawford Bay Store

Riondel Market

Save On Nelson

Kootenay Co-op

Stoke Market

Sobeys Invermere

Ag Valley Foods Invermere

Ferraro Foods Rossland

Ferraro Foods Trail

Kootenay Market Castlegar

Save On Fernie

Liberty Foods

New Market Foods

Kaslo Front Street Market

Kootenay Meadows will also be in the following locations for the next few days, and will likely continue with the community pickups next week if need be.

Monday, March 30th

Ferraro Foods Trail 9 am – 11 am

Ferraro Foods Rossland 12 – 3 pm

Tuesday, March 31st

Cranbrook Save On 9 am – Noon

Fernie Save On 2 pm – 4 pm

Wednesday, April 1st

Kootenay Market 10 am – 1 pm


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Coronavirus

