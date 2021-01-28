Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)

Kootenay MLA urges calm after COVID-19 cluster identified in Fernie

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka reminds people to follow directives issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry

A Kootenay MLA is urging calm in the face of a COVID-19 cluster identified in the Elk Valley, as the provincial government holds off on implementing further travel restrictions from out-of-province visitors.

Tom Shypitka, who represents Kootenay-East, says the riding has been “well-insulated” since the pandemic began a year ago. But earlier this week, that all changed with a community cluster being declared in Fernie. As of Thursday (Jan. 28), Interior Health said there have been 81 confirmed cases since Jan. 1, 63 of those considered active.

The health authority has said most of the transmission is from within the community through social gatherings and not out-of-province travellers crossing the nearby B.C.-Alberta border.

However, that hasn’t stopped talk of the province implementing a ‘travel bubble’ similar to what the Maritime provinces have done, among others. This would mean out-of-province visitors must apply for pre-travel approval and self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Shypitka said he wants to see the province create a better plan to address domestic travel into B.C.

“What happens if the situation gets increasingly worse?” asked Shypitka. “I certainly hope the premier has a Plan B for that situation in case it ever arises, and I certainly hope it doesn’t.”

Last week, the government announced that inter-provincial travel is for work-related reasons and cannot be restricted, following a legal review. Premier John Horgan said his government is looking at other options if transmission increases.

Shypitka urged locals to push through frustration and fatigue and adhere to the directives issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Their message has been pretty simple, pretty clear right from the start: If it’s not essential, don’t travel, so lets do that and lets be kind with the people that may not follow those rules,” Shypitka said.

“We’re all humans here, worry about your own practices, maybe don’t worry about other people so much. There could be a reason or a rationale behind it. Don’t judge people by the colour of their license plate; you don’t know their specific situation as well.”

There have been 124,365 doses administered in B.C. as of Wednesday, 4,160 of which are second doses. Federally, vaccine procurement has hit some snags with Pfizer-BioTech – one of two approved vaccine distributors in the country – leading to a dip in anticipated supply.

Because the Pfizer vaccine must be stored in fridges set to -80 C, only Kamloops and Kelowna have access to that brand in Interior Health. The Moderna vaccine will be targeted to rural and remote communities.

Shypitka said the age-based vaccine rollout plan current underway is effective, which puts seniors and essential care workers top priority for inoculation. But the definition of ‘essential workers’ has become a grey area.

“Definition on who gets priority is probably the biggest concern I have right now,” he said. Dentists and first responders have voiced confusion as to where on the list their industries lie.

Meanwhile, Shypitka joined the chorus of voices condemning the wealthy B.C. couple who recently travelled to a remote community in the Yukon and allegedly misrepresented themselves to get vaccinated.

“Those kind of things are just crazy and I wish people would just relax, we’re going to be fine, lets take care of our most vulnerable first and go from there.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Holiday season vacations coincide with rise in COVID-19 travel-related cases
Next story
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

Just Posted

Ridership on Kimberley Transit was down 34 per cent in 2020 due to COVID. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Transit ridership down in 2020 due to COVID

Kimberley city council received the 2020 ridership update for transit services, a… Continue reading

Barry Coulter photo
The force of the ice

X-wing ice sculpture adorns HeidOut patio in Cranbrook

city hall
City of Kimberley will apply for grant to implement organic recycling

Council will not vote on whether to go ahead until they get results of grant applications

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

It has been almost seven years since the death of Peter de Groot, and there has yet to be an inquest into his death. File photo
Family of Peter de Groot still waiting for inquest

The Slocan man was killed in a confrontation with police in 2014

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
Kootenay MLA urges calm after COVID-19 cluster identified in Fernie

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka reminds people to follow directives issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Amanda Gorman reads a poem at the Inauguration of president Joe Biden in Washington, DC. Photo courtesy of TED.
This is what hope looks like

We tell the truth. We seek a way through the pain. We heed the call to be the change our world needs

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Most Read