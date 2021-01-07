Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo

Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo

Kootenay real estate sales end year strong

Another record breaking month closes out 2020

Hot on the heals of BC Assessments indicating property values were generally up across the Kootenays as of July 1, 2020, comes another record breaking month announced by the Kootenay Association of REALTORS® (KAR).

READ: Assessed property values on the rise in the Kootenays

KAR reports that a total of 221 residential unit sales were recorded by the Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in December 2020, a rise of 35.5 per cent from December 2019. The average MLS® residential price in the region was $424,240, an 18.5 per cent rise from $357,709 recorded in the same month last year. Total sales dollar volume in December was $93.7 million, a 60.8 per cent rise over December 2019, which stood at $58.3 million.

“We’ve had another record-setting month for Kootenay real estate, following the strong demand that hit the market in June 2020,” said KAR President Chuck Bennett. “Such extraordinary market behaviour would have been hard to predict six months ago, but after a string of high-performance months, our sales numbers for December seem normal. We were aware and prepared for a slowdown in the holiday season, but we’ve managed to end 2020 on a strong note with the best performing December in a decade. As our annual sales numbers for the year have comfortably exceeded our performance in 2019, I foresee high potential for growth for Kootenay real estate in 2021, if the demand continues.”

The average residential price has increased by 11.5 per cent for all homes and by 13.5 per cent for single family homes in the past year.

READ: Record breaking real estate sales continue across the Kootenays

Bennett predicts the trend will continue through 2021, although he says there is concern that there is not enough supply to cater to the high demand.

“With BC Government’s constant efforts to make Covid-19 vaccinations available to the public, I’m optimistic that more sellers will want to list their properties in the coming days, and this will help the market achieve some balance,” he said. “These are encouraging numbers and exciting times for a seller, as well as for buyers looking to make a long-term investment.”

Year-to-date (YTD), Kootenay MLS® residential sales dollar in December was $1.3 billion, 31.2 per cent higher than what it was last year. YTD Residential unit sales were up for the third time running by 17.2 per cent at 3494 units, while the average MLS® residential price (YTD) was up by 11.5 per cent to $384,186.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A historic time’: 18 remote First Nations communities in B.C. get COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Just Posted

Kimberley Alpine Resort hope to have the main chairlift back up and running by late next week. In the mean time, skiers and riders have been enjoying fresh snow on the back two lifts, provided they’re willing and able to make the trek to the back of the hill. Trixie Pacis photo.
KAR provides update on main chairlift: hope to have it running late next week

Kimberley Alpine Resort have been active on social media in order to… Continue reading

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo
Kootenay real estate sales end year strong

Another record breaking month closes out 2020

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

The Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol Society, photographed here a few years ago, have started a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of their liability insurance they are required to carry. Photo courtesy of Mike Daigle.
Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol starts GoFundMe to cover liability insurance costs

The Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol Society has launched a GoFundMe in order… Continue reading

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Teck and the Ktunaxa Nation have signed a joint land management agreement for 7,150 hectares of habitat in the Elk Valley area. (Photo contributed by Teck)
Teck, Ktunaxa sign conservation agreement on 7,150 hectares of land

The land is home to significant habitat for numerous species in Southeast BC

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from June 6 crash

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

Frank Sam. Photo submitted
Flags lowered at Kimberley Veterans Memorial Park to honour Ktunaxa veteran

Flags at Veterans Memorial Park in Kimberley were at half mast on… Continue reading

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

Most Read