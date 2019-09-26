Kootenay-based Save-On-Foods store managers present Brent Bidston (middle) with a $19,000 cheque for Angel Flight East Kootenay.

Kootenay Save-On-Foods stores raise $19,000 for medical transport service

Angel Flight East Kootenay is a volunteer medical transport service based in the Elk Valley

Save-On-Foods locations across the region banded together to help raise over $19,000 for a volunteer medical transport service that takes clients to hospital appointments in Kelowna at no cost.

A cheque was presented to Brent Bidston, the co-founder of Angel Flights East Kootenay, by regional Save-On-Foods representatives from Sparwood, Fernie, Creston, Golden and Kimberley in Cranbrook.

The donation, roughly $7,000 above the goal, will be a significant financial boost for the Elk-Valley based non-profit organization, said Bidston.

“It’s an absolutely huge bonus, financially, which ensures that we will continue providing the service for quite some time, but it’s also a huge benefit in the fact they [Save-On-Foods] spread the word so well,” said Bidston. “And as a result, we are getting more calls from people who are offering to do some fundraising for us as well as getting the world out to our potential clients.”

WATCH: Medical transport service celebrates historic first flight

Bidston, a retired airline pilot with Korean Air, has been working with Angel Flight East Kootenay co-founder Todd Weselake since the beginning of the year to get the service off the ground.

So far this year, they’ve made seven return flights to Kelowna for people who face transportation challenges. Oftentimes, medical appointments only last less than 30 minutes, when a return trip by car can take 14 hours or more.

For Angel Flight East Kootenay, a trip out of Cranbrook to Kelowna takes roughly an hour each way.

Bidston lauded the Save-On-Foods fundraising campaign, noting that while the money is important to keep the service alive, it also helped spread the word that the service exists and is available for those who may experience transportation challenges for faraway medical appointments.

“We have a steady flow of requests, but we are concerned that not enough people are aware of the service yet, which is why Save-On-Foods spreading the word was so valuable for us,” Bidston added.

For more information about Angel Flight East Kooteany, visit their website.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley Seniors Project Society now accepting applications for affordable housing units on Church Avenue
Next story
B.C. urged to fund free prescriptions on World Contraception Day

Just Posted

Kimberley Seniors Project Society now accepting applications for affordable housing units on Church Avenue

Occupancy of the two and three bedroom units will begin on November 1, 2019

MOTI constructs enclosed carcass pits in effort to solve attractant issue

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) has developed enclosed carcass collection… Continue reading

Wildsight’s sixth annual Harvest Party

Summer is officially over and the season of harvest has begun

VIDEO: Kootenay-Columbia candidates stop talking, start listening at reverse forum

Nelson at its Best hosted the event Wednesday

Special Beethoven performance by Arne Sahlen this weekend in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Arne Sahlen will present “Beethoven – the man, the music, the marvel”… Continue reading

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Adventurous dog dies after falling off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

Kootenay Save-On-Foods stores raise $19,000 for medical transport service

Angel Flight East Kootenay is a volunteer medical transport service based in the Elk Valley

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Teacher honoured for action in fatal Bamfield bus crash

Alberni’s Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash rescue between Port Alberni and Bamfield

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Most Read