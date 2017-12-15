Kootenay Savings Community Foundation Chair Keith Smyth and Kootenay Savings’ mascot Super Saver Sam celebrate the announcement of $82,740 in new grants and donations. (Kootenay Savings file)

Kootenay Savings builds healthy and vibrant communities

Many organizations in the region, including Kimberley Community Foundation, receive funds

TRAIL, BC At Kootenay Savings, we don’t just like our region, we love it and are inspired by it. Every day we are fortunate to work with people from all corners of the Kootenays to help create lasting legacies that positively impact our communities for generations to come.

One of the many ways we help build vibrant, healthy communities is through the work of the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation. In its eighteen years of existence, the Foundation has invested nearly $4.4 million in local initiatives, including the recent announcement of $82,740 in new grants and donations.

This latest round of funding supports a wide array of projects and initiatives throughout the Kootenays – providing aordable housing for seniors, enabling improvements to medical care, ensuring programs and services can be accessed by those in need, preserving historical sites, and many other worthy causes that help strengthen the core of our communities. The twenty diverse groups benetting from this most recent round of funding include:

Arrowtarian Society of Nakusp $10,000 Phase 5 Aordable Housing Project

Arrow Lakes Historical Society $1,000 B.C. Historical Federation 2018 Conference

Castlegar & District Hospital Foundation $4,000 Integrated Wound Management System

Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy $1,340 Tech to Go Salmo

Columbia Valley Community Foundation $6,149 Community Grants Program

Columbia Valley Youth Soccer Association $2,000 Youth Soccer Equipment

Community Foundation of Castlegar & District $6,911 Community Grants Program

Community Fund of North Kootenay Lake $3,975 Community Grants Program

East Kootenay Medieval Society $5,000 Performance Ring & Tents

Edgewater Recreation Society $2,250 Bear Proof Garbage Bins

Family Action Network of Trail $1,850 Alphabet Soup 2018

Kimberley & District Community Foundation $5,943 Community Grants Program

Kimberley District Heritage Society $1,000 Old Marysville Schoolhouse Refurbishing

Kimberley Military Ames $1,050 Memorial Wall & Fountain

LeRoi Community Foundation $13,295 Community Grants Program

Nakusp & Area Community Foundation $3,612 Community Grants Program

Nelson CARES $1,000 Stepping Stones Emergency Shelter

Salmo Community Resource Society $3,196 Community Grants Program

Slocan Valley Community Legacy Society $6,918 Community Grants Program

Trail FAIR Society $2,250 Website Enhancements

Just Posted

