Brenna Baker, Executive Director for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health receives a donation from Brent Jossy, Branch Manager Kootenay Credit Savings Unit - Kimberley. Photo submitted.

Brenna Baker, Executive Director for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health receives a donation from Brent Jossy, Branch Manager Kootenay Credit Savings Unit - Kimberley. Photo submitted.

Kootenay Savings Credit Union Kimberley donates to community health causes

Money donated to Foundry East Kootenay, EKFH Starlite Campaign

Submitted

Thank you to the amazing team at the Kootenay Savings Credit Union. Foundry East Kootenay was lucky enough to receive $642 from the Kimberley branch Friday Care Wear Day.

This is a day in which the staff wear a branded shirt and jeans every Friday. Each staff member donated $1 every Friday and KSCU matches their donation. The second donation of $2000 was for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health Starlite Campaign and will be split between the Kimberley Health Care Centre and the Invermere and District Hospital.

Thank you to Kootenay Savings Credit Union for all that you do for your communities in the Kootenay Region! There is a star shining bright at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital with your name on it!

Previous story
1-year vaccine anniversary brings ‘bittersweet’ memories for health-care workers
Next story
B.C. urged to prepare for holiday cold snap with -50 C expected in the north

Just Posted

Brenna Baker, Executive Director for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health receives a donation from Brent Jossy, Branch Manager Kootenay Credit Savings Unit - Kimberley. Photo submitted.
Kootenay Savings Credit Union Kimberley donates to community health causes

Letter.
LETTER: Shouldn’t the Aquatic Centre also require proof of vaccination?

Even more snowfall heading to the Elk Valley for Christmas weekend. File photo.
Mainroad: More snowfall in store for East Kootenay for holiday weekend

Kimberley Alpine Resort is doing everything they can to get skiers up the mountain during this time. KAR file
East Kootenay business steps up to assist Kimberley Alpine Resort