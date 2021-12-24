Kootenay Savings Credit Union Kimberley donates to community health causes

Submitted

Thank you to the amazing team at the Kootenay Savings Credit Union. Foundry East Kootenay was lucky enough to receive $642 from the Kimberley branch Friday Care Wear Day.

This is a day in which the staff wear a branded shirt and jeans every Friday. Each staff member donated $1 every Friday and KSCU matches their donation. The second donation of $2000 was for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health Starlite Campaign and will be split between the Kimberley Health Care Centre and the Invermere and District Hospital.

Thank you to Kootenay Savings Credit Union for all that you do for your communities in the Kootenay Region! There is a star shining bright at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital with your name on it!