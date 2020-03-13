Kootenay Savings sponsoring trips to summer camp for teens

This year, Kootenay Savings Credit Union will send six teens to Yes Camp on Vancouver Island. File photo.

Kootenay Savings Credit Union will once again be offering area teens the chance to attend summer camp this year.

As they have the past couple years, Kootenay Savings will be sending Kootenay youth, ages 14 to 18, to The Yes Camp at Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island. This year, the number of sponsorships available has risen to six. Sponsorship includes full $775 early bird registration fee and bus transportation from Kelowna to Lake Cowichan. Campers are responsible for $35 BC Ferries passenger fee.

Focusing on co-operation, communication, leadership, and self-esteem, participants come home with a new perspective, enhanced life skills and increased confidence. With tons of fun games, events and activities – including canoeing, hiking, swimming, talent shows, ultimate frisbee, arts and crafts and much more – campers are sure to make friends and memories that will last a lifetime.

