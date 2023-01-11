Kootenay snow packs near normal; overall provincial average is below normal

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has released the first snow pack bulletin of the winter.

The first snow pack report of the year from the B.C. River Forecast Centre was released on January 10, 2023, and it shows below normal snow packs for most of the province.

By January 1, nearly half of the snow pack has accumulated, but the report notes that with three or more months left to accumulate snow these measurements can still change significantly.

Kootenay snow packs are actually quite close to normal, with the West at 93 per cent of normal and the East Kootenay at 95 per cent. The Okanagan and Boundary regions are above normal at 135 and 129 per cent of normal. The Upper Fraser West is only 50 per cent of normal, the South Coast at 70 per cent and Vancouver Island 62 per cent.

Despite a few storms in early November which had quite a bit of snow accumulation, by mid-November weather was in a cold, dry pattern, which continued for most of December. There was some snow accumulation at the end of December, but the first part of January began drier than normal resulting in below seasonal snow accumulation across the province.

The report notes that there is precipitation in the forecast in the next ten days, which should contribute to snow accumulation in some regions.



