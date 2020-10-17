The old Kootenay Springs building on 6th Street in Cranbrook, just off the highway, was on fire Saturday night, Oct 17. Barry Coulter photo

Kootenay Springs building, former water bottling plant, burns in Cranbrook

Emergency crews were on the scene on 6th Street and Cranbrook Street Saturday night

Smoke clouds roiled through the intersection of Cranbrook Street North and 6th Street, as Cranbrook firefighters battled a blaze at the old Kootenay Springs building Saturday night.

The fire broke out in the early evening — by 7 p.m. flames were licking at the roof of the old derelict building just off the highway.

By 7:30 p.m. fire crews were still on the scene, and the intersection was still blocked off.

The old Kootenay Springs building — formerly the site of a water bottling plant — has sat empty for many years.

More to come …

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay
Next story
‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Just Posted

The old Kootenay Springs building on 6th Street in Cranbrook, just off the highway, was on fire Saturday night, Oct 17. Barry Coulter photo
Kootenay Springs building, former water bottling plant, burns in Cranbrook

Emergency crews were on the scene on 6th Street and Cranbrook Street Saturday night

Kimberley Remembrance Day ceremonies are Veterans only this year. Bulletin file
Kimberley residents asked to stay away from Remembrance Day ceremony this year

Veterans Park will be available for the rest of the day for those who wish to walk through and remember

The Dynamiters return to action with their first exhibition game of the year ahead of the start of their regular season. Bulletin file.
Dynamiters ready to hit the ice at first exhibition game Oct. 17

Nitros will face off against Columbia Valley

Anne Jimmie holds up a photo of her and her mother, Christine Jimmy, that was taken in 1948. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Saving the inner child: The Healing Journey

“There was this little girl inside that was so hurt, that was so wounded … I needed to nurture that little girl and understand her.”

KAST can assist small and medium businesses expand their online presence. Submitted file
New program helps Kootenay businesses enter and expand into the digital economy

There is no cost to the new program from KAST

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. Facebook photo.
‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Searchers continue efforts to find 25-year-old Vancouver man in Manning Park

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Most Read