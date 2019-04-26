Mainroad crews will commence snow removal operations in the East Kootenay region as required. File photo

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow in the Kootenays

Up to 10 centimetres expected over the next two days, Environment Canada said

Hold onto your toques, up to 10 centimetres of late season snowfall is expected to hit the Kootenays over the next two days.

Environment Canada said in a special weather statement Friday that a showery pattern will begin across central and eastern B.C. in the afternoon, as a trough of low pressure crosses the province.

“Freezing levels will drop in the wake of the system on Saturday causing rain showers to switch over to snow, particularly over the high mountain passes,” the weather agency said.

The weather agency said five to 10 cm is expected in the Yoho Park-Kootenay Park region and higher elevations of the Trans-Canada highway, including Rogers Pass.

Roughly five cm is forecast to fall over Pine Pass in the Northern Rockies, where the transition from rain to snow will occur the earliest.

Kootenay Pass and the Elk Valley are also tipped to receive five cm later Saturday.

Motorists are encouraged to prepare for deteriorating conditions and plan to take extra time while travelling across the region.

Winter tires are mandatory on major highways until April 30.

For the latest information on road conditions, visit Drivebc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ford links floods to climate change, says situation ‘just rips your heart out’
Next story
Development permit goes through for vacant lot in Marysville

Just Posted

Kimberley organizations receive funding through CBT Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program

Close to 40 organizations benefit from over $100K allocated to City of Kimberley.

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow in the Kootenays

Up to 10 centimetres expected over the next two days, Environment Canada said

Kimberley water fees will remain the same, sewer fees will rise

Kimberley City Council gave first, second and third readings to the 2019… Continue reading

Development permit goes through for vacant lot in Marysville

The previous building was demolished after a fire in 2008.

Kimberley Trails Society hopes to secure grant funding for new ‘Matthew Creek Connector Trail’

The City of Kimberley has submitted a letter of support for the Society.

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

Feds announce Indigenous inclusion in Columbia River Treaty talks

Indigenous Nations had earlier protested their exclusion from negotiations last year

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Most Read