Kootenays votes: 2022 results

The Black Press Media team is covering municipal election races from across the Kootenays.
Here are the results so far. Check back for updates:
Castlegar chooses McFaddin as mayor by narrow margin
Wayne Price elected as Mayor of Cranbrook
Town of Creston announces new mayor and council
Fernie elects Nic Milligan as mayor
Everett Baker projected as Grand Forks new mayor
Oszust wins third term as Golden mayor, new council elected
Kimberley votes: Results are in for City Council, wastewater plant referendum
Janice Morrison elected Nelson’s mayor
Trail elects a new mayor and council
David Wilks re-elected as mayor of Sparwood
Preliminary vote results for RDEK electoral areas
Warfield votes in new mayor and 2 new councillors
Diana Lockwood re-elected as Salmo’s mayor
Fruitvale votes in 3 new councillors, 1 incumbent
Montrose re-elects mayor, 4 incumbent councillors
