KORE announces Backcountry Film Festival in support of Wildsight

The Backcountry Film Festival comes to Kimberley on Friday, Dec. 2 at Centre64. Photo courtesy of Backcountry Film Festival.

Kimberley Outdoor Recreation Enterprise (KORE) has announced the first-ever Backcountry Film Festival in Kimberley, a one-night event held on Friday, Dec. 2 at Centre 64 to support Wildsight and tickets are on sale now.

“It is time. As the snow flies we wanted to celebrate winter,” said Matt Mosteller, KORE board chair. “Immerse yourself in a night of films that capture the spirit of winter. Adventure, environment, climate, youth outdoors, ski culture – you will find it all in this award winning film series.

“We chose this series as it shares our shared values of all the partners involved in making the Backcountry Film Festival possible, mountain culture, community driven, outdoor education and conservation efforts.”

Centre64’s doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be craft beer provided from Grist and Mash with the films to begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until around 10:15 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here: https://kimberleyarts.com/calendar/#!event/2022/12/2/back-country-film-festival-kimberley

Tickets will only be sold online and in advance — they will not be sold at the door. All proceeds from ticket sales after covering the film and venue costs will go to Wildsight.

Wildsight’s Conservation Specialist Eddie Petryshen is the featured speaker for the evening and he will provide everyone with an update on the work Wildsight has been doing and share his passion for backcountry skiing and riding.

The event is made possible with support from Tourism Kimberley, Grist and Mash, Centre64 and Winter Wildlands Alliance, as well as a group of individuals lending their time including Pat Bates and Brad Hartshorn.

The films themselves, “a collage of human-powered stories and backcountry-inspired experiences” are an offshoot of Winter Wildlands Alliance, a group formed in 2000 that “grew out of the recognition that skiers, snowshoers, snowboarders, winter mountaineers and other backcountry adventurers needed a collective voice advocating on issues that impact the winter backcountry.”

This is the 18th annual tour of the Backcountry Film Festival which runs from October, 2022 to May, 2023.



